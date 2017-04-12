Mga lindol sa Mindanao hindi konektado sa Batangas – Phivolcs INQUIRER.net

NILIWANAG ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) na hindi konektado ang mga lindol na naranasan sa Mindanao sa mga pagyanig na nangyari sa Batangas.

Sinabi ni Bartolome Bautista, Phivolcs deputy director, na walang kaugnayan ang magnitude-6 na lindol na tumama sa Lanao del Sur kahapon ng umaga at mga serye ng lindol sa Davao Oriental sa nakalipas na mga araw, sa lindol sa Batangas nitong weekend.

“Ito pong lindol sa Mindanao wala po itong kinalaman sa nangyari sa Batangas. Separate structure po ‘yung gumalaw sa Mindanao,” sabi ni Bautista.

Idinagdag ni Bautista na nagkataon lamang na sunod-sunod ang nangyaring lindol sa bansa.

“Nagkataon na ‘yung mga lindol na ito ay nangyari sa highly populated na lugar like ‘yung sa Batangas,” sabi ni Bautista. “Malaking area ‘yung nakaramdam nito… Nagkataon lang na magkasunod sila. Coincidence lang ‘yun at hindi dahil sa ibang factors. Karamihan nangyayari sila sa mga lugar na hindi populated kaya hindi natin napapansin.”

