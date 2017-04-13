‘Trip Ni Kris’ minalas, bagsak na sa rating nilait pa ng manonood

EPIC turn-off para sa amin ang nalathalang pamimintas (not here in BANDERA) ni Kris Aquino sa producer ng kanyang two-week late night special, ang Trip Ni Kris.

Much has been said and written about Kris’ disparaging remarks against the Moraleses, ang pamilyang inakala niyang bigtime pero delayed na naibigay ang kanyang talent fee, ang pamilya who – according to Kris – promoted themselves rather than her comeback TV vehicle, ang pamilyang ginamit umano siya particularly Renan, the scion, who’s chasing a vice gubernatorial dream in Nueva Ecija.

Nakalimutan yata ni Kris that it’s this family that gave her a second chance at TV hosting, hindi ang APT nor any of her financially able friends na sumugal sa negosyong maaari namang ipuhunan sa ibang business. Ito ang pamilyang naniwala sa kakayahan ni Kris regardless if she still possesses the magic of luring her audience back. Pagkatapos ay ano?

Nakalimutan din yata ni Kris that their business partnership isn’t over until TNT’s second and last airing this Easter Sunday (eere pa ba?). Maanong hinintay muna ni Kris na maipalabas ‘yon at saka siya nagtatarang?

We’re afraid for Kris dahil as it is now, she’s in a floating status. Ang pagtatangka sanang ‘yon ng pamilya Morales – albeit short-term—could possibly send an inviting signal for other producers out there who might be interested to produce Kris a regular program na hindi lang tatakbo nang hanggang dalawang episodes.

Pero inunahan na ni Kris what appears to be one of anticipation. Sablay sa rating ang pilot episode ng TNT, laglag din ito as far as its creative and technical aspects are concerned. Kris simply needs to find someone who’ll solely take the blame for it: ang lady producer nito at ang anak nitong si Renan whom Kris suspects to be enamored by her (GGSS?).

May producer pa kayang magkainteres na kunin si Kris after badmouthing the Moraleses? Pero lesson learned na rin ‘yon para sa mag-ina. Ang kanila lang naman ay pairalin ang kanilang bucolic fan mentality, hindi na nila dalahin pa kung sumablay ang kanilang proyekto despite their purest of intentions.

Eh, sa trip ‘yon ni Kris, may magagawa ba sila?