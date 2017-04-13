FEU, SLU, UP waging-wagi sa 11th Pinoy Media Congress ng ABS-CBN Bandera

MATAGUMPAY na idinaos ng ABS-CBN ang ika-11 edisyon ng “Pinoy Media Congress” kung saan naganap ang unang PMC Online Video Competition at kung saan nagmistulang eskwelahan ang ABS-CBN compound dahil sa daan-daang estudyanteng tumungo rito para sa workshops, tours, at film screenings mula sa Kapamilya network. Tinanghal na kampeon ang Far Eastern University (FEU) sa kanilang video na “BK8 List,” at sinundan ng “Neutral” ng St. Louis University, at “Los Mandamientos” ng UP Diliman sa contest na nagbigay sa kanilang ng pagkakataong maibahagi ang mga ideya nila para sa isang online show sa ABS-CBN. Parte ng kanilang premyo ang tsansang mapabilang sa ABS-CBN multichannel network na Adober Studios. Pagkatapos ng dalawang araw ng sesyon na may temang “Media and Information Literacy: Understanding Media in Today’s Changing Society,” nagkaroon ang mga delegado ng mga pagkakataon na sumali sa mga aktibidad na sa paniwala nila makakatulong sa kanilang karera. Nagkaroon ng Scriptwriting workshop ang tanyag na si Ricky Lee para sa mga nangangarap maging writer sa TV at pelikula.

Sa Adober Studios bootcamp naman, ginabayan ang mga delegado sa tamang paraan ng pag-conceptualize, pagsulat, pag-shoot, at pag-edit ng kanilang mga original online content. Para sa mga gustong maging journalist at broadcaster, nagkaroon din ng workshop ang “Bayan Mo, iPatrol Mo” kung saang tinuruan sila ng mga kaalaman sa news writing, habang isang propesyunal na photo journalist ang nagpakita kung paano gamitin ang smartphone sa pag-shoot, edit, at pagpost ng kanilang mga report. Mahigit isang libong estudyante ng mass communication ang nagkaroon ng pagkakataong matuto at maging informed sa mundo ng media sa nakaraang ika-11 na Pinoy Media Congress (PMC), na dinaos noong Feb. 16 at 17 sa St. Mary’s College Quezon City campus, at ipinalabas pa via satellite sa Visayas State University (VSU). Mula sa isang pagsasanib-puwersa sa pagitan ng ABS-CBN at Philippine Association of Communication Educators, ang PMC na nais gabayan ang mga susunod na henerasyon ng media practitioners sa tulong ng mga beterano sa media. Ilan sa nagsilbing resource speakers sina ABS-CBN News head Ging Reyes, ABS-CBN chief of reporters Lynda Jumilla, radio icon Ted Failon, broadcast journalists Ces Orena-Drilon and Jeff Canoy, scriptwriter Ricky Lee, The Greatest Love head writer Jerry Gracio, ABS-CBN business unit head Ruel Bayani, ABS-CBN International Sales and Distribution head Leng Raymundo, at ABS-CBN Film Restoration head Leo Katigbak.

