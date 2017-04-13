Maine nagliwaliw sa US nang labas ang pusod By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGLIWALIW si Maine Mendoza sa iba’t ibang lugar sa New York City bago ang show nilang “KS sa US (Kalye Serye sa US).” April 12 ang second leg ng palabas nila kasama sina Alden Richards, Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola at Paolo Ballesteros. Hindi na dayuhan si Meng sa Big Apple. Sa siyudad na ito siya nag-training para sa kanyang Culinary Arts course. Gayunpaman, pasyal-pasyal pa rin si Maine sa Times Square, Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park at iba pang tanawin doon. Katuwa nga ang isa niyang post sa Instagram account niya. “Strollin round depth effect got my other earring missing,” caption niya. Eh, dahil nakikilatis ang lahat ng suot ni Meng ng kanyang followers, hayun at may picture na labas ang pusod niya, “Navel piercing. So hot.”

