Megan, Mikael, Kris nagtampisaw sa Maldives; Heart, Chiz rumampa sa Paris By Jun Nardo Bandera

LUMARGA na ang ilang showbiz celebrities sa kani-kanilang summer destination. Keber nila kung Holy Week, ang importante ay makarampa sila. Sa Japan dumayo ang Encantadia stars na sina Ruru Madrid, Mikee Quintos at Glaiza de Castro. Nandoon din ang director nilang si Mark Reyes kaya naman tanong ng ilang netizen, magte-taping ba sila roon ng GMA telefantasya? Nasa Maldives naman ang lovers na sina Megan Young at Mikael Daez. Du’n din nagbakasyon si Kris Aquino kasama ang dalawang anak. Habang nandoon, humingi siya ng dispensa sa producer niya ng Trip Ni Kris. Hindi na tuloy ang pagpapalabas ng kanyang travel special sa kanyang Facebook live account. Ang huling post ni Kris, “Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be grateful.” Sa Paris naman nagliwaliw ang husband and wife na sina Sen. Chiz Escudero at Heart Evangelista. Nandoon din si Allan K kasama ang business partner niyang si Lito Alejandria. Malaysia-bound naman si Kris Bernal kahapon habang si Janella Salvador ay dumiretso sa San Francisco, California after ng show niya sa Tampa, Florida. ‘Yung ibang artista, nakuntento na sa local destinations gaya ng Palawan, Siargao, Boracay at iba pa. Si Janine Gutierrez naman, stay-cation this time sa bago niyang tirahan.

