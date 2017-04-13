Malaysian drama actress inalay ang tropeo kay Nadine

“I DEDICATE my Best Actress Award to you @hellobangsie. This award is written in Bahasa Malaysia because Im from Malaysia. Notice me. u.”

That was the tweet of Regine Abigail Pedrera which we read on Twitter.

Sobrang na-inspire pala itong si Regine kaya naman she dedicated her award to James Reid’s girlfriend.

“Best Actress For Drama Award. An award I never thought would be mine. An award I never expected to have. To make it short, I was given a role for the drama competition. The moment when I got the role the first person that came into my mind was you Nadine.

“I kept telling myself, ‘Be like Nadine. Be as great as she is.’ The time I had to start acting like how the real actress do my friends were like ‘Malaysian Nadine Lustre!’ until the moment I was announced to be the best actress you’re still the first person that came into my mind.

“It was like ‘Achieved!’ You are my inspiration Nadine. I’m not doing this to seek attention but just to let you know how much you’ve inspired me. And you’ve inspired many too.”

That was her message to Nadine. How sweet naman, ‘di ba?

Siguradong matutuwa nito ang JaDine fans lalo pa’t under fire ang magdyowa dahil pinalabas silang unprofessional ng isang concert producer.