Bea mas lalong sumeksi nang maging dyowa si Gerald By Alex Brosas Bandera

MARAMI ang humanga sa kaseksihan ni Bea Alonzo. Kumalat kasi sa social media ang photo and video nila ni Gerald Anderson habang magkasamang ini-enjoy ang Lubao Balloon Festival sa Subic recently. Kitang-kita sa Instagram video na ang laki ng ipinayat ng A Love To Last star. Bagay naman sa kanya ang slim figure. Sobrang na-inspire yata ang dalaga sa sari-saring fitness activity ni Gerald. Anyway, tanggap naman ng fans ng A Love To Last ang moments nina Bea at Gerald. Wala silang angal kung sa personal ay sila ang magkasama. Mukhang approved naman si Gerald para sa fans ni Bea. Sa TV, alam naman ng lahat na si Bea bilang Andeng ay kay Anton (Ian Veneracion) lamang.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.