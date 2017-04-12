SC inatasan si Marcos na magbayad ng P66.2M; P15.7M si Robredo INQUIRER.net

INATASAN ng Korte Suprema, na umuupong Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), si dating senador Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. na magbayad ng kabuuang P66.2 milyon para sa muling pagbibilang ng mga boto kaugnay ng kanyang inihaing protesta laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo. Sa tatlong pahinang resolusyon na pinirmahan ni En Banc Clerk of Court Atty. Felipa B. Anama, sinabi nito na ito ay para sa muling pagbibilang ng 132,446 precincts na ipinoprotesta ni Marcos. Sa kanyang protesta, kinuwestiyon ni Marcos ang resulta ng bilangan sa 39,221 clustered precincts. Hiniling ni Marcos ang manu-manong bilangan ng mga boto para sa 36,465 precincts. Samantala, inatasan naman ng PET si Robredo na magbayad ng P15,639,000 para sa 31,278 precincts. Inatasan ng PET si Marcos na magbayad ng P36,023,000 sa Abril 14 at P30 milyon sa Hulyo14. Kailangan namang magbayad si Robredo ng P8 milyon sa Abril 14 at P7,439,000 sa Hulyo 14.

