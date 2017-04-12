Quantcast

Ex-FG gustong mag-Europe

3:37 pm | Wednesday, April 12th, 2017

Ex-First Gentleman Mike Arroyo to critics: "I am back", as he arrives from Hongkong August 8, 2011. JESS YUSON / INQUIRER PHOTO

Naghain ng mosyon ni dating First Gentleman Jose Miguel Arroyo sa Sandiganbayan Seventh Division at hiniling na payagan siyang pumunta sa Europa.

    Sa kanyang mosyon, sinabi ni Arroyo na nais niyang umalis ng bansa sa Mayo 15 at bumalik sa Hunyo 17.
    Mula Mayo 16 hanggang 20 ay mananatili siya sa Madrid, Spain at tutuloy sa Emperador Hotel.
      Mula Mayo 20-23 ay tutuloy naman siya sa Hotel Lourdes sa San Sebastian, Spain.
      Pupunta naman siya sa Paris France mula Mayo 27 hanggang 28 at mananatili sa Mercure Paris Montmartre Hotel.
      Sa Mayo 23-27 ay nasa Grand Hotel naman siya sa Copenhagen, Denmark at lilipat sakay ng Disney Cruise Ship patungong Norway mula Mayo 28 hanggang Hunyo 4.
      Sa Hunyo 4-5 ay pupunta siya sa Copenhagen, Denmark at tutuloy sa Radisson Blu Royal Hotel at mula HUnyo 5-7 sa Budapest Hungary at tutuloy sa Intercontinental Budapest Hotel.
      Sa Prague, Czech Republic siya ay tutuloy naman sa Grandior Hotel Prague mula Hunyo 7-9 at sa Venice mula Hunyo 9-12 at tutuloy siya sa Hotel Danieli.
    Mula Hunyo 12-15 ay tutuloy naman siya sa Hotel Manzoni sa Milan, Italy.
    Aalis siya sa Italy sa Hunyo 16 at darating ng bansa sa Hunyo 17.
    “Accused-movant had already been arraigned and had posted bail and a travel bond for his previous travels which has not been withdrawn until now,” saad ng apat na pahinang mosyon.
    Ilang beses ng pinayagan ng korte si Arroyo na bumiyahe at sumusunod sa mga kondisyon na itinatakda nito.
    “Accused-movant humbly submits that, while facing charges before this Honorable Court, he continuously enjoys the right to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise. Hence, as such, he likewise enjoys the constitutional right to travel, subject to the restrictions of law and those which this Honorable Court may impose.”
    Si Arroyo ay nahaharap sa kasong graft kaugnay ng maanomalya umanong pagbili ng mga helicopter ng Philippine National Police noong 2009.
