Lanao niyanig ng magnitude 6 lindol By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Niyanig ng lindol na may lakas na magnitude 6 ang Lanao del Sur kaninang umaga.

Naramdaman ang lindol alas-5:21 ng umaga at ang sentro nito ay 14 kilometro sa kanluran ng bayan ng Wao, ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

May lalim itong isang kilometro at sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar.

Nagbabala ng mga aftershock ang Phivolcs.

Nagdulot ito ng Intensity VII paggalaw sa Wao at bayan ng Kalilangan sa Bukidnon.

Intensity IV naman sa Cagayan de Oro City, Cotabato City, Davao City, Gingoog City sa Misamis Oriental, at Matalam sa North Cotabato.

Intensity III naman sa Kabacan, North Cotabato; Maramag, Quezon, at Don Carlos sa Bukidnon; at Lebak sa Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity II naman sa Kidapawan City at Koronadal City. Intensity I naman sa Camiguin sa Misamis Oriental.

