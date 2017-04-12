Ai Ai, Gerald engaged na; sa 2018 ang wedding

ENGAGED na sina Ai Ai delas Alas at Gerald Sibayan!
Sa kanyang Instagram account, ipinost ng Comedy Queen ang litrato nila ng kanyang boyfriend kung saan suot niya ang kanyang diamond engagement ring.
Itinaon talaga ni Gerald ang kanyang marriage proposal kay Ai Ai sa mismong third anniversary nila bilang couple. Alam naman ng lahat na medyo malayo ang agwat ng edad ng dalawa (52 si Ai Ai at 23 naman si Gerald), pero hindi ito naging hadlang kailanman sa kanilang pagmamahalan.
Bukod sa couple’s picture nila sa IG, ipinost din ni Ai Ai ang litrato ng isang pusong papel kung saan nakasulat ang “Will you marry me?” na ginawa ni Gerald. Binigyan din ng binata si Ai Ai ng isang cup ng frappucino na may nakasulat na, “Can you be my misis?” at green roses mula sa flower shop ni Marian Rivera.
Nilagyan pa ito ng komedya ng caption na: “HAPPY 3rd year anniversary my darling and thank you for the very paandar pangmayaman na flowers.. sabi nga ni kambal ako lang meron nyan!
“Some knots are meant to be tied forever. Our journey is not perfect but its ours and ill stick with you till the end. I will pray to our great GOD that our journey wil be smooth and sweet towards eternity,” sey pa ni Ai Ai gamit ang hashtags na #huntover2018, #thisisit2018 at #misissa2018. Ibig sabihin posibleng sa 2018 na maganap ang kanilang kasal.
