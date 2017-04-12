Juday kay Ryan: To my blind monster, I love you forever! By Ervin Santiago Bandera

KUNG may isang young celebrity couple kaming hinahangaan ngayon, ‘yan ay walang iba kundi ang mag-asawang Judy Ann Santos at Ryan Agoncillo. Ibang klase rin kasi ang pag-handle ng dalawa sa kanilang married life, talagang literal silang magkatuwang sa pag-aalaga sa kanilang relasyon bilang mag-asawa at bilang mga magulang sa kanilang tatlong anak – sina Yohan, Lucho at Luna. In fairness, wala tayong naririnig o nababalitaan na mga kanegahan sa kanilang relasyon, ibig sabihin faithful na mister si Ryan at magaling namang mag-alaga si Juday. Ibig sabihin, walang isyu kay Ryan na nambababae o nagloloko at wala ring reklamo si mister sa kanyang misis. Kahapon, pinakilig muli nina Juday at Ryan ang kanilang mga tagahanga at social media followers. Sa kanyang Instagram account kasi idinaan ng Soap Opera Queen ang kanyang birthday message para sa kanyang asawa. Sey ni Juday, “To my love, my fire starter, our blind monster, dance instructor, and my life…happy birthday! I thank God for you every day. I love you forever.” Kung matatandaan ikinasal ang dalawa noong 2009, at magse-celebrate na sila ng kanilang 8th wedding anniversary sa darating na April 28.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.