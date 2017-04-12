Iza Calzado pinagmumura, tinawag na malandi ng mga netizen

FINALLY ay nagharap na sina Andeng (Bea Alonzo) at Grace (Iza Calzado) sa family gathering na dinaluhan ni Anton (Ian Veneracion).

Unaware si Anton na darating si Grace sa family affair nila. Surprised na surprised siyempre si Andeng who was put to a very awkward situation.

When they were in the john (banyo), Grace confronted Andeng about Anton.

Ang daming nag-react, mostly cheering up for Andeng and going against Grace.

“Go Andeng wala kang dapat ikahiya hindi ka kabit. Sagutin mo c grace close tyo te kung maka tanung ka ellegal wife kana maglaway ka ngayon kainis ka grace,” say ng isang fan.

“Go Andeng. Ok lang na ipaglaban mo si anton kasi hindi mo naman sya inagaw. Ang masama yung nang aagaw ng asawa at naninira ng pamilya,” another one echoed.

“Grabe yang c grace, kng umakto kala mo naman sya alang boylet na patago, gusto lng nyang palabasin sa mata ng mga bata na si anton ang unang nagka affair para pag sya na ang magla ladlad sa fafa nya masabing si anton ang nauna!” tili ng isang fan ni Andeng.

“Crazy Grace wag mong gamitin ang mga anak mong iniwan…para matakpan ang kalandian mo! Putragis umayus ka jAn malandi ka!!!” litanya ng isa pang kampi kay Andeng.