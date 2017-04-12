Ai Ai: Ang Holy Week ay hindi tungkol sa beach at party! By Jun Nardo Bandera

KARAMIHAN ng showbiz personalities natin ngayon ay bakasyon mode ngayong Holy Week. Either dito lang sila sa bansa para mag-beach o ‘yung iba naman ay nasa ibang bansa. Pero ibahin nila si Ai Ai delas Alas. Mas pinili niyang manatili sa bahay upang bigyang-oras ang tradisyong Pinoy tuwing Mahal na Araw. Last Monday, isinagawa ni Ai Ai sa bahay niya ang kanyang Pabasa 2017. Panglimang taon na niya itong ginagawa. Take note na hindi lang sponsor ang dating niya, nakibasa rin siya ng Pasyon kasama ang ilang kaibigan at anak na si Sancho. Nagpaalala pa ang Comedy Queen sa isang quotation na ipinost niya sa kanyang Instagram account. “Holy Week is not for beach escapades, parties, trips, vacations. It’s time to pray. Visit a Catholic church near you.” Sa closing kahapon ng Pabasa ni Ai, nagpasalamat siya sa mga kaibigang pari, Fr. Allan at Fr. Erwin sa pagiging bahagi nito. Sa tugon ni Ai Ai sa isang follower, “Bawal syang ihinto pag nategi ka na anak mo naman ang magmamana.” Bukas, Maundy Thursday, Visita Iglesia naman ang gagawin ni Ai Ai. Saka na siya magbabakasyon after sumabak sa promotions ng movie niyang “Our Mighty Yaya.”

