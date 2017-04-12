Mocha natameme sa panayam ni Winnie Monsod

TAMEME ang die-hard Duterte follower na si Mocha Uson at kasama niya sa “Palit-Bise” movement na si Atty. Butch Rivera sa ekonomista na si Winnie Monsod sa programa nitong Bawal Ang Pasaway Kay Mareng Winnie sa GMA News TV last Monday.

Kinapos sa salita at tila nataranta sa pagsagot ng mga simpleng tanong kung ano ang batayan nila sa kanilang “Palit Bise’ political rally at kung naka-gather na ba sila ng mga ebidensya against VP Leni Robredo para katigan ng korte ang plano nila na mag-file sa korte para mapatalsik ang biyuda ng dating DILG Secretary Jesse Robredo.

Nagka-buckle-buckle at ‘di maipaliwanag nang diretso ng mismong abogadong kasama ni Mocha on simple layman’s language kung ano ang ibig sabihin ng extra judicial killing, huh!

Nanghinayang tuloy kami sa moment nina Mocha at nu’ng abogadong kasama niya na makapag-guest sa show ni Mareng Winnie na harapang sinabihan na pro-VP Leni ng sexy singer kaya hindi raw matanggap ang mga sagot nila.

But as always, composed and very intelligent pa ring nadala ni Mareng Winnie ang diskusyon at hindi na niya pinatulan ang pasaring ni Mocha.

Well, that’s what you get from a well-respected and seasoned TV host. Kaya sa mga susunod na guests ni Mareng Winnie dapat lagi kayong handa at huwag maging pasaway.