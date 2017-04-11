Jak Roberto pumayag ‘magpahipo’ sa mall show By Jun Nardo Bandera

NAGPASALAT talaga ng kanyang abs si Jak Roberto sa mall show ng cast ng Meant To Be last Sunday sa Market! Market! Si Addy Raj naman, tinanggal pa ang kanyang jacket at inilantad ang maskulado niyang katawan sa suot na sando, huh! Hindi talaga siya nagpadaig sa male co-stars niya sa GMA series. Ang show sa Taguig mall ay bahagi ng pasasalamat ng MTB cast. Gabi-gabi kasing nadaragdagan ang manonood nila kaya matinding kasiyahan ang baon nila kada mall Of course, present din si Barbie Forteza na kinaiinggitan ngayon ng mga girls at bading dahil nga sa apat niyang leading men. Bukod kina Jak at Addy, nariyan pa sina Ken Chan at Ivan Dorschner. Present din sa mall show sina Mika dela Cruz, Sef Cadayona, Tina Paner, Keempee de Leon at Manilyn Reynes.

