Isabelle Daza nag-post, inupakan, nag-sorry: Yes, it was offensive!

INUPAKAN ng ilang netizens si Isabelle Daza matapos mag-post ng kanyang selfie sa Instagram na may caption na: “Buy this hat for my Africa looks or FEED children in Africa for the same price? What would Angelina Jolie do?”
Si Angelina ay ina-appoint bilang Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) noong April, 2012.
Ayon sa ilang nakabasa nito, napaka-insensitive raw ng aktres at hindi muna nag-iisip kung may masasaktan ba sa kanyang mga ipino-post. May nagsabi rin na maganda at sexy nga ang anak ni Gloria Diaz pero hindi raw ito marunong rumespeto sa kanyang kapwa, lalo na sa mga mahihirap at nagugutom.
Nagbabakasyon si Isabelle sa Africa kasama ang asawang si Adrien Semblat. Maraming bata sa Africa ang biktima ng malnutrisyon kaya maraming nagalit sa aktres.
Nag-sorry naman si Isabelle sa lahat ng na-offend sa kanyang mga naging pahayag. Aniya, “Hi guys I just wanted to apologize for the previous IG story post on Africa vs hats. It didn’t come off the way I played it in my head—it was insensitive and offensive.
“I take full responsibility for my actions. It was a lapse of judgement and I appreciate the feedback from you guys. Moving forward I will be more mindful of what I post. Again, I am sorry.”
