Tolits tinortyur ng mga nuno, nagbalik-loob sa Diyos

ANU-ANO ang mga dapat gawin para maging ligtas ang bakasyon?

Ngayong Martes, kasama ang Philippine Life Saving, magbabahagi ng basic rescue tips ang Kapuso teen actor at D’ Originals star na si Elyson de Dios sa Alisto.

Sa isang resort sa Binangonan, Rizal, ang dapat sana’y masayang outing, nauwi sa rambol.

Nakunan ng video ang bangayan ng dalawang grupo. Ilan sa mga sangkot, di umano’y lasing pa. Ayon sa kumuha ng video, hindi na sana aabot sa sakitan ang iringan ng dalawang grupo kung may gwardiya sa resort.

Sa ilang pagkakataon naman, nauuwi ang bakasyon sa mas malalang trahedya. Sa isang resort sa Caloocan City, isang pitong taong gulang na bata ang nalunod.

Nakuhanan ng video ang pagsagip sa paslit at pagbibigay sa kanya ng cardiopulmonary resuscitation o CPR.

Bukod sa basic rescue tips, magbibigay rin ang Philippine Coast Guard ng mga pamantayan sa mga may-ari ng resort. Tinutukan din ng Alisto ang mga vehicular accident ngayong uso na naman ang road trip.

Para sa mga mahabang byahe o long drive, ibabahagi ng programa ang road safety tips para iwas aksidente.

Abangan ang lahat ng aksyon sa Alisto kasama si Arnold Clavio ngayong gabi after Saksi sa GMA 7.

q q q

Naniniwala ba kayo sa mga nuno sa punso?

‘Yan ang magiging sentro ng kuwento sa Holy Week special ng The 700 Club Asia Presents na pagbibidahan ng dating child star na si BJ “Tolits” Forbes na unang nakilala sa Eat Bulaga.

Mapapanood ito sa April 14, Biyernes Santo, 6 p.m. sa GMA 7.

Tolits takes the lead role of Armand in this true to life story about his experiences with the controlling power of dwende, exposing the truths about nuno.

“Matapos bigyan ng nuno si Armand ng sunud-sunod na swerte, nagulat siya sa tunay na motibo ng mga ito. Ito ang naging senyales sa pagbabalik-loob ni Armand sa Diyos. Ngunit hindi rito matatapos ang paghihiganti ng mga nuno,” ani Tolits.

Dugtong pa ng bagets, “Once you receive Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, there will always be someone or something that will cause you to struggle for you to give up your faith. But, always hold on! Keep the faith. Don’t let your struggles destroy your faith.”

“I hope that the audience will take the lesson of the story to heart. This is not just for entertainment, it’s also sharing your knowledge about Jesus Christ and other significant things in life,” aniya pa.

Panoorin ang The 700 Club Asia Presents Nuno ngayong Biyernes Santos na ng gabi sa GMA. This Holy Week special is produced by CBN Asia, directed by Paula Villanueva.