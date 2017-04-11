True ba, Rayver gustong dyowain si Janine? By Ambet Nabus Bandera

MAS nagiging close pala ngayon sina Janine Gutierrez at Rayver Cruz. Nagkakilala ang dalawa nang maimbitahan daw si Rayver sa opening ng restaurant ni Lotlot de Leon, ang mother ni Janine. Then ang kaibigan at co-star naman ng dalaga na si Mikael Daez pala ang nambuyo nang nambuyo sa aktres na i-entertain na si Rayver dahil lagi raw nitong nabubuking ang pagpapalitan nila ng mensahe sa text. Although nasa “friendship stage” pa lang ang dalawa, wala namang kumokontra sa posibilidad na mas lumalim pa ang kanilang ugnayan dahil kapwa naman sila single and available. At kahit pa magkaiba sila ng network, for sure ay hindi naman yun magiging isyu para hadlangan ang pagkakaroon nila ng espesyal na relasyon. Nakaka-excite lang kasing malaman na mula sa kawalan ay biglang umusbong isang magandang samahan na posibleng mauwi sa tunay na pagmamahalan. Ang cheesy ba? Ha-hahaha!

