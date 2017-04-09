Pacquiao-Horn title fight tuloy na sa Hulyo 2

PAPALAWIGIN ni Manny Pacquiao ang kanyang makulay na boxing career sa laban sa isang dating guro na hindi inaasahan na makakasagupa niya ang isang boxing ring legend.

Idedepensa ni Pacquiao ang kanyang hawak na World Boxing Organization (WBO) welterweight title laban sa Australian boxer na si Jeff Horn sa Hulyo 2 sa 52,500-katao na Suncorp Stadium sa Brisbane, Australia.

Ang mga promoter ng 29-anyos at No. 2 contender na si Horn ay matagal nang inaayos ang kasunduan para sa laban kay Pacquiao magmula pa noong Enero at opisyal nilang inanunsyo ang laban kahapon kasama ang mga state government officials.

Sinubukan ni Pacquiao at ng kanyang kampo na ilatag ang mas malaking laban kay British boxer Amir Khan sa Middle East subalit hindi rin ito natuloy matapos na mabigo ang negosasyon.

Ang 38-anyos na si Pacquiao, na isang 11-time world champion sa walong weight divisions at kasalukuyang senador sa Pilipinas, ay may record na 59-6-2 habang si Horn ay may tangang 16-0-1 kartada.

Ang laban, na tinawag ng mga organizer na “Australia’s biggest-ever fight,” ay inaasahang gaganapin sa isang open-air stadium sa tanghali o kaagahan ng hapon sa Linggo, Hulyo 2, na sasabay sa prime-time television audience sa Estados sa Sabado, Hulyo 1.

“Pacquiao and his managers sound a bit confident and cocky,” sabi ni Horn, na lumaban noong 2012 London Olympics, sa isang press conference kahapon na hindi dinaluhan ni Pacquiao.

“It’s like ‘we will just take this fight, come to Brisbane, knock over Jeff Horn, make their millions and go do the Khan fight’. I hope he keeps feeling that way.”

Hindi naman kaagad nakapagbigay ng reaksyon si Pacquiao sa pamamagitan ng pahayag o sa social media. Ang kanyang huling komento sa Twitter noong Abril 1 ay may larawan niya kasama ang kanyang asawa’t limang anak at may pagbati sa lahat ng “Happy Sunday.”

Sinabi ni Horn na bagamat hindi siya kilala ang laban kay Pacquiao ay magiging daan para magkapangalan siya.

“Amir Khan is a big name even though he has been knocked out so many times,” sabi ni Horn. “But this is my chance to make a name for myself.”

“I never thought Pacquiao would still be around when I got my world title shot. He is getting a bit older, I am still young. I am ready to take this shot and I am ready to take it off Pacquiao.”

Ang laban ay siniguro ng Queensland state government at lungsod ng Brisbane.