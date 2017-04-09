TNT Katropa nalusutan ang Mahindra Floodbuster

Mga Laro sa Miyerkules

(Araneta Coliseum)

4:15 p.m. NLEX vs GlobalPort

7 p.m. Rain or Shine vs Phoenix Petroleum NAHABLOT ng TNT Katropa ang ikaapat na diretsong panalo matapos na malusutan ang Mahindra Floodbuster, 86-84, sa kanilang 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup game Linggo sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City. Pinangunahan ni Donte Greene ang Katropa sa itinalang 24 puntos, 14 rebounds, apat na assists at tatlong blocks habang si Troy Rosario ay nagdagdag ng 11 puntos at apat na rebounds. Bumida sina Greene at Rosario sa huling yugto subalit si Jayson Castro ang nagpasimuno ng ratsada ng Katropa sa kinamadang 10 puntos, pitong assists at limang rebounds para sa TNT na umangat sa 4-1 karta. Lamang ang TNT ng dalawang puntos, 83-81, may pagkakataon sana ang Mahindra na makalamang subalit sumablay si Jason Deutchmann sa kanyang 3-pointer may 31 segundo ang nalalabi sa laro. Muling nagkaroon ng tsansa ang Mahindra na maagaw ang kalamagan matapos ang split free throw ni Roger Pogoy may 12.0 segundo ang natitira subalit sinayang ni Alex Mallari ang pagkakataon matapos sumalto sa kanyang layup na naging daan para selyuhan ni Greene ang pagwawagi ng Katropa. Si Keith Wright ay gumawa ng 26 puntos, 13 rebounds, apat na assists at dalawang steals habang si LA Revilla ay nag-ambag ng 20 puntos para pamunuan ang Floodbuster na natalo ng tatlong diretsong laro at nahulog sa 1-5 kartada.

