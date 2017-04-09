PH netters nanatili sa Group 2 ng Davis Cup By Angelito Oredo Bandera

LUMAGAPAK ang pambansang koponan ng Pilipinas kontra Thailand at patuloy na mananatili na sa ikalawang grupo. Ito ay matapos makalasap ng masaklap na 5-0 kabiguan ang Philippine Davis Cup team kontra Thailand sa ginanap na 2017 Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Zone Group 2 tie semifinals sa Bangkok, Thailand. Hindi nakaporma ang surpresang tambalan nina Jeson Patrombon at Patrick John Tierro sa kapwa world ranked na magkapatid na sina Sanchai at Sonchat Ratiwatana na mabilis na inuwi ang 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 panalo sa doubles Sabado upang siguruhin ang panalo at tumuntong sa kampeonato kontra Pakistan. Nakatikim din ng kabiguan ang dating inalis ngunit kinuha muli ang serbisyo para sa pambansang koponan na si Tierro, na pinalitan si Patrombon sa reverse singles, matapos pasukuin ni world singles ranked 702 at doubles ranked 4621 Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, 6-4, 6-1, Linggo. Bigo rin si Alberto Lim Jr. na makasalba ng kaunting dignidad na makapagwagi matapos padapain ng nakasagupang si ranked 978 sa singles at ranked 1437 sa doubles na si Jirat Navasirisomboon, 6-4,

6-2. Ang dalawang miyembro ng Philippine Lawn Tennis Association (Philta) na sina Patrombon at Lim at ang dating No. 1 player ng bansa na si Tierro ang tanging bumuo sa Davis Cup men’s team. Hindi nakasama ng Philippine Davis Cup team sa krusyal na labanan para sa hangad nitong makabalik sa elite na Group 1 Stage ang tatlong pangunahing manlalaro nito na sina Treat Huey, Ruben Gonzales at Francis Casey Alcantara matapos na magdahilan na puro may mga iniindang karamdaman. Maliban kina Huey, Gonzales at Alcantara ay tumanggi rin na maglaro ang maraming beses na miyembro ng pambansang koponan subalit retirado na si Johnny Arcilla.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.