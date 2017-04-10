Jaclyn Jose walang kinatatakutan; ipaglalaban ang anak at apo By Ambet Nabus Bandera

KARAKTER din talaga itong si Cannes Best Actress Jaclyn Jose. Sa presscon ng bagong panghapong serye ng GMA na D Originals ay sinabi nitong ayaw niyang pangunahan ang anak na si Andi Eigenmann hinggil sa isyu nito ngayon kay Jake Ejercito. Nagsampa na kasi ng kaso sa korte si Jake para sa hinihiling niyang custody at visitation rights sa anak niya kay Andi. Marespeto namang nagpahayag si Jaclyn nang turan nitong alam na ni Andi ang dapat niyang gawin. Pero sa segue nitong hindi naman pala umano sinusustentuhan ni Jake ang bata, at nalulungkot siya na pinaabot pa sa demandahan ang issue kay Ellie, eh di lumabas ang pagiging karakter ng aktres. May sariling paraan talaga si Jaclyn para hindi maiwanan sa usapan, noh! Very original din ang mga hirit niyang kahit saan humantong ang lahat ay hindi niya pababayaan ang anak at apo. Wala rin daw siyang kinatatakutan. Magsisimula na ang D Originals ngayong April sa GMA. Winner ang mga artistang kasama rito gaya nina Meg Imperial, Kim Domingo, Mark Herras, Jestoni Alarcon at marami pang iba.

