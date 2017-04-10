Jessy pinagtripan ng fans ni Angel: Pwede ba, hindi sila magka-level!

PINAGLARUAN ng isang Facebook fan page account ang rivalry (imagined or real) nina Angel Locsin and Jessy Mendiola.

This was after Jessy posted on her Instagram account a photo of her while scuba diving which she captioned this way: “Ay sorry. Kala ko eroplano ako eh. Nasa tubig pala ako.”

Of course, nauna nang nag-post si Angel ng picture where she was in an underwater adventure.

Sa poll ng Facebook fan page ay halos lunurin ng fans ni Angel si Jessy sa kanilang comments.

“Wag ng pag aksayahan ng panahon yang senyora na yan! di nia level at di nia maabot ang level ni Angel Locsin!!! dduuhhh!!!!”

“Pwede po ba HUWAG NA HUWAG nyo ikukumpara si Angel Locsin Kay Jessie! Dahil ever since ANGEL LOCSIN is the best Hindi copy cat!”

“Si Angel syempre at itong si Jessy waging wagi talaga sa pang-aasar! hahahaha.”

“Dami pwdng ikumpara ke angel bkt c jessy p kht kailan wala s kalingkingan n angel c jessy d cla magkalevel so plssss lng mahiya nmn kau ke angel.”

Kayo naman, masyado kayong hard kay Jessy. Maganda rin naman siya, ah.