James galit na galit, tinawag na sinungaling ang concert producer ng JaDine sa US

OBVIOUSLY pissed off by the US concert promoter’s rants, James Reid have mustered enough guts and balls to say his piece on the controversial dinner-with-the-fans which didn’t push through.

On his social media account, James let out his pent up emotions about the issue.

“I’m sorry for the fans who were tricked into paying $250 for a brunch that was not approved. I didn’t even know about it until the day after.”

“Elaine Crisostomo is not a credible promoter and a liar. She still owes our production head (not Nadine @mjfelipe) $27,000.”

“We went straight to our hotel room because of our 3am flight. Ofcourse we’re tired. And Ellaine never spoke to me until after the concert.”

“All the fans involved already know the truth. I hate to explain all this but I’m just annoyed that these lies are still being spread on TV.”

Napuno na rin si James sa issue because sa kanila ni Nadine Lustre nag-boomerang ang controversy gayong wala naman silang kinalaman sa pa-dinner na iyon with the fans. Ang sabi ng promoter, nagkasundo sila ng kampo ng JaDine na mag-dinner with the fans pero walang written contract, verbal lang.

That’s where the problem set in. Wala pala sa kontrata, hindi naka-black and white kaya wala siyang habol doon. Bukas ang pahinang ito sa side ng concert producer.