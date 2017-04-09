Biktima ng lindol kailangan ng tulong

Nanawagan ng tulong si House Deputy Speaker Raneo Abu para sa kanyang mga kababayan sa Batangas na nasalanta ng lindol.

“They are in dire need of tent, food and water,” ani Abu na ang distrito ay nakaksakop sa bayan ng Mabini at Tingloy kung saan tumama ang lindol noong Sabado.

Sinabi ni Abu na mahalaga na masuri ang mga gusali bago ito gamitin.

“We need to immediately assess the damage to houses and public infrastructure,” dagdag pa ng solon.

Ayon naman kay 1-Ang Edukasyon Rep. Salvador Belaro Jr., dapat na tignan ang mga bagong gusali na nasira ng lindol kung sumunod ito sa National Building Code.

“If the National Building Code and its implementing rules were followed faithfully, those damages should not have happened,” ani Belaro. “I will shortly file a Resolution seeking an immediate investigation into how those damaged buildings were built and whether they obeyed the law.”