Liza sa pagiging Darna: Wala pang official…pero gusto ko po talaga!

WALA pang formal offer ang Star Cinema kay Liza Soberano para sa muling paglipad ni Darna sa pelikula. Isa ang dalaga sa mga pinagpipilian na posibleng pumalit kay Angel Locsin sa Darna movie.

Marami ang nagsasabi na perfect si Liza for the role dahil bukod sa wholesome ang image nito ay bagay na bagay din sa kanya ang costume ni Darna.

Pero sa huling panayam nga ng ABS-CBN kay Liza, sinabi nitong wala pa talagang offer sa kanya to do the project.

“Hindi ko po alam. Wala pa naman po talagang official statement or release saying na I’m going to play the iconic role, pero if ever, I would love the role,” aniya pa.

“Sana po,” ang sagot ng aktres nang tanungin kung umaasa siya na mapunta sa kanya ang role.

Kahit ang rumored boyfriend niyang si Enrique Gil ay nagsasabing pwedeng-pwede siyang mag-Darna.

“Siyempre I will always going to support her no matter what. So kung siya talaga, siya talaga,” ani Enrique.