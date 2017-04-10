Digital TV sa Pinas mas bumongga, ABS-CBN humataw sa rating Bandera

SAMANTALA, pinatunayan muli nina Coco Martin at Sarah Geronimo ang magic nila bilang mga celebrity endorser. In fairness, malaki ang naitulong ng dalawa sa pagpapalaganap ng digital TV sa bansa. Inihayag ng ABS-CBN na patuloy na lumalawak ang digital TV sa Pilipinas sa tulong nina Coco at Sarah. Nabatid na ang kauna-unahang digital terrestrial television sa bansa na TV Plus ay nakabenta na ng 2.6 milyon units ngayong March, 2017. Kasabay ng paglaki ng benta ng TVplus ang pagtaas ng audience share ng ABS-CBN. Ayon sa Kantar Media, tumaas ito mula 30% noong 2015 hanggang 36% ngayong 2017 sa Mega Manila. Ayon kay Chinky Alcedo, head ng ABS-CBN Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), ang ABS-CBN ay patuloy na sumusuporta sa Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) para mas maraming Pilipino ang makinabang sa mga benefits ng ABS-CBN TVplus,” sabi ni Alcedo. Umabot na rin sa Davao ang signal coverage ng ABS-CBN TVplus noong Marso. Ngayon, aabot na sa Davao City, Island Garden sa Samal, Asuncion, Carmen, City of Tagum, Digos, Hagonoy, Kapalong, Laak, Mabini, Maco, Malalag, New Corella, Padada, Panabo, Pantukan, Santa Cruz, Santa Maria, at Sulop ang mga makikinabang sa DTT. Kasama sa mga benefits na makukuha rito ang access sa malinaw na pagpapalabas ng entertainment, information, at educational TV content at ang pagiging pasok sa budget. Bukod sa mga free-to-air channels na ABS-CBN at all day sports channel na S+A, marami ring exclusive channels ang mapapanood sa ABS-CBN TVplus. Cinemo, ang all-day movie channel; Yey! ang all-day children’s entertainment channel; Knowledge Channel, ang educational channel na puno ng mga curriculum-based programs; at DZMM TeleRadyo. Mayroon din itong built-in emergency warning broadcast system (EWBS) na isinakatuparan kasama ang gobyerno. Gamit ang TVplus, maaalerto ng mga government agencies ang mga ABS-CBN TVplus users kapag may kalamidad, at ipapaalam sa kanila ang mga kailangan gawin upang maligtas. Noong 2016, nagtulungan ang ABS-CBN TVplus at ang mga partner schools ng Knowledge Channel para makasali ang mga estudyante sa Metro Manila-wide earthquake drill gamit ang EWBS.

