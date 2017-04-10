Mocha Uson di tatantanan si VP Robredo

NGAYONG Lunes, makakapanayam ni Winnie Monsod ang dalawa sa nag-organisa ng “Palit Bise” rally laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo—sina Atty. Bruce Rivera at Mocha Uson.

Ayon sa kanila, mali ang mga sinabi ni VP Robredo sa video message nito kamakailan sa international community. Sa video, pinuna ng bise presidente ang laban kontra droga ng Duterte government. Binanggit niya na mayroong 7,000 summary executions.

Iginiit pa nina Mocha na taumbayan na ang nagdikta at nagpondo ng “Palit Bise” rally dahil sa kanilang kagustuhang mapalitan na si Robredo. Patunay raw nito ang 2.4 milyong pisong donasyon na natanggap nila sa pamamagitan ng GAVAGives.com sa loob lang ng apat na araw na karamihan ay mula sa mga OFW.

Isinasaayos na ni Atty. Rivera at ng kanyang grupo ang impeachment case laban kay VP Robredo. Ayon sa kanya, may kinalaman ang kanilang mga ebidensiya sa betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the constitution at graft and corruption.

Saan hahantong ang palit bise at impeachment case na ito? Sino kaya ang gusto nilang ipalit na Bise Presidente? Mainit ang talakayan sa Bawal ang Pasaway kay Mareng Winnie, ngayong Lunes, 10:15 p.m. pagkatapos ng State of the Nation Address with Jessica Soho sa GMA News TV.