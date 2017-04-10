Osang agaw-eksena sa drug movie na ‘Adik’

HINDI pa man ipinalalabas ang pelikulang “Adik” ni direk Neil Buboy Tan ay kalat na ang ilang bersiyon ng teaser nito sa Facebook. Tampok ang greenhorn na si Kevin Poblacion, napapanahon ang nasabing movie lalo’t maigting pa rin ang kampanya ng Duterte administration laban sa droga.

Sa May 6, sa SM Iloilo City magbubukas ang “Adik”. Lending their able support sa budding career ni Kevin are Ara Mina, Rosanna Roces and Eagle Riggs. Si Richard Abella ang umawit ng theme song mula sa komposisyon ni Jake Abella.

At first glance sa cast na bumubuo ng pelikula, kapansin-pansin ang imposing presence ni Osang who, if we’re not mistaken, was last seen in an Erik Matti movie years ago.

Dahil sa temang droga ng movie, kung saan isang druggie ang papel ni Kevin (dahilan para masira ang kanyang pamilya’t kinabukasan), hindi kaya ang nagsilbing coach niya ay si Osang, a self-confessed drug user noon?

No wonder, kuhang-kuha ni Kevin ang mga nuances ng isang tunay na gumagamit ng drugs tulad ng twitching ng kanyang mukha, ang panginginig ng kanyang buong katawan at iba pang manifestations ng karaniwang user.