Luke Mejares 8 araw ang kailangang ilaan sa MTRCB bilang board member

AS his singing career continues to soar high ay nakatisod ng angkop ng pamagat ng kanyang latest album si Luke Mejares: “Blackbird.”

Sa disenyo ng black-and-white cover nito, an image of his bearded face appears on the flappy wings of a black bird (raven ba ‘yon?). But there’s more to the ingenuous, catchy album title.

Dahil kung si Regine Velasquez ang binansagang Asia’s Songbird at si Lani Misalucha naman ang Asia’s Nightingale, why can’t the country’s top male performers have an “avian” moniker?

Yes, Luke Mejares—in his own right—is Asia’s Blackbird, at bakit naman hindi? A native of Bohol, isang egoy mula sa Baltimore, Maryland ang biological father ni Luke na tinunton niya many years ago only to be snubbed kaya ganu’n na lang ang kanyang sama ng loob dito.

Nitong Huwebes ng hapon nang pakiligin ni Luke ang mga tagapakinig at tagapanood ng “Cristy Ferminute” with his live in-studio guesting para ihain ang kanyang bagong album tampok ang kanyang carrier single na “Aaminin Ko Sa ‘Yo” under Homeworkz owned by JayR. At aaminin din mismo ni Luke that its few bars sound like one of his biggest chart-busters, ang “Kahit Kailan.”

Walang kupas. Ito lang naman ang nagkakaisang komento ng mga CFMers sa tinig ni Luke who does falsetto nang para lang siyang naglalakad sa parke.

Hindi lang ang pag-awit sa mga mabentang corporate events ang pinagkakaabalahan ni Luke as fulfills his job as one of the MTRCB board members to the hilt. Required daw ang bawat board member to spend at least eight days of regular work sa mismong tanggapan ng ahensiya bukod sa pag-attend ng mga board meeting.

But Luke manages to work beyond that. Aminado siyang mabusisi ang magrebyu at mag-classify ng mga materyales bago nila pahintulutang ipalabas ang mga ito.

Wonder, bakit ang isang tulad ni Luke na isang bagong appointee ay tahimik lang namang nagtatrabaho unlike you-know-who obviously uses her mouth more than her brains in discharging her official duties?