Life story ni Hashtag Wilbert Ross pang-MMK

STANDOUT among the 19 handsome young men ng sensational group na Hashtags ng It’s Showtime ang

6-feet na si Wilbert Ross. Bukod diyan, gifted ang binata with a good voice. He sings in a manner na hahaplusin ang puso ng mga nakikinig. Singing is a talent that naturally comes from within him.

“Singing po ay isang bagay na ginagawa ko at di ako napapagod gawin. Gusto ko talaga ang pagkanta,” lahad ni Wilbert.

Wilbert’s artist manager, Philip Rojas from Asian Artists Agency, thinks of it as his strength. He’s not a belter, but he sings in the mold of Ariel Rivera and the other singers who are very emotional with their singing.

Isa rin sa advantage ni Wilbert among his co-Hashtags member ay ang ability niya to compose songs.

Anytime soon ay magagamit ni Wilbert ang talent niya sa paggawa ng kanta dahil may plano na para mag-record siya for his debut album.

Napasama si Wilbert sa Hashtags after his remarkable performance sa Pinoy Boyband Superstar. Sumali rin siya sa Tawag Ng Tanghalan sa It’s Showtime. His rendition of Lionel Ritchie’s “Hello” earned him several two-thumbs up from viewers and netizens.

Taga-Davao del Sur ang 19 years old na si Wilbert. For a couple of months, nag-stay siya sa bahay ng pinsan niya kung saan nakilala niya ang kanyang manager.

“Nag-decide kami ng Mama ko na makipagsapalaran sa Manila kahit maituturing na sumugal kami kasi wala naman kaming koneksiyon dito,” kuwento niya.

He auditioned for Pinoy Big Brother where he was often shortlisted. His efforts made him a familiar face even to the likes of TV entertainment big boss Laurente Dyogi.

Pahayag pa niya, “Malaking sacrifice sa akin na ipagpaliban ang full academic scholarship ko sa probinsya namin para ako ay maging isang engineer. Pero pakiramdam ko ito na ang opportunity for a career na gusto ko talaga.”

Parang kwento sa pelikula ang buhay ni Wilbert. Never pa niyang nakita ang Chinese father niya and he was bullied in school.

Wilbert also felt that his efforts were not appreciated especially by people close to him. But things are coming up roses for this promising and hard-working talent.