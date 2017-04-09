Matteo sa wedding nila ni Sarah G.: Malalaman n’yo ‘yan pag malapit na!

HITSURA pa lang ni Matteo Guidicelli ay mababanaag na ang maganda nitong pag-uugali. Saktung-sakto sa kanya ang title bilang Mr. Nice Guy Inside & Out.

No wonder a lot of fans are wishing na siya na talaga ang Mr. Right para sa Pop Princess na si Sarah Geronimo. Hopefully, magkaroon sana ng project na magkasama sina Matteo at Sarah. Hindi man agad-agad, at least, bago man lang sana sila ikasal, bilang regalo na rin sa kanilang mga fans.

Sa grand presscon ng latest movie nina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo titled “Can’t Help Falling In Love” kung saan main support si Matteo, inulan siya ng tanong tungkol sa “nalalapit” daw na kasal nila ni Sarah.

Nag-trending kasi ang video kung saan sinabi niya na malapit na ang wedding nila ng kanyang girlfriend, “Ah, well, if things happen, they will happen. I don’t know when,” pahayag ni Matteo.

Nag-follow-up question naman kami kay Matteo kung may plano na ba sila ni Sarah na mag-settle down aytime soon? “Basta malalaman ninyo na lang ‘yan. Malalaman ninyo na lang kapag malapit na ang araw na ‘yun. We’ll see, we’ll see,” sabi pa ni Matteo.

Hindi pa raw niya masabi ‘yung exact time but he confirmed to us na mga three to five years from now ay mag-Aasawa na siya.

Siyempre, career muna ang priority nina Sarah at Matteo for the mean time. Matteo will be very busy promoting the new movie of KathNiel under Direk Mae Cruz na ipalalabas na sa sinehan on April 15, Saturday.

Of course, aware si Sarah na kasama si Matteo sa KathNiel movie. Ikukuwento raw ni Matteo kay Sarah kung gaano ka-nice as a person si Daniel na we heard kung hindi kami nagkakamali ay gustong makatrabaho rin ang Pop Princess.

“Hindi kami nagka-work on the set but off the set, seeing each other. He’s such a nice person,” sabi ni Matteo.

Ang “Can’t Help Falling In Love” ay isang lighthearted and heartwarming romance na nakasentro sa karkater ni Kathryn na isang career woman na engaged sa kanyang longtime boyfriend. Pero magugulo ang planado niyang buhay sa pagdiskubre niya niya na kasal na pala siya sa isang ‘di niya kilalang lalaki sa katauhan ng happy-go-lucky trip leader na gagampanan ni Daniel.

Bukod kay Matteo, kasama rin sa movie sina Cherry Pie Picache, Lito Pimentel, Lotlot de Leon, Dennis Padilla, Jorross Gamboa, Janus del Prado at marami pang iba.