Rufa Mae ipinagbibili ang bagong bahay sa halagang P11.9M

IPINAGBEBENTA na pala ni Rufa Mae Quinto ang bagong-tayong four-bedroom house nila sa Tandang Sora, Quezon City. Ayon sa sexy comedienne, sana raw ay mabenta agad ang nasabing property. Sa kanyang Instagram account, ipinost ni Rufa Mae ang pictures ng nasabing bahay and she is selling the 300 square-meter foot property for P11.9 million! “Yes, ang aming na-build na house, for sale na friends. Brand new. Yes, ang investments naming pamilya. Personal design din namin siya …Winner ang brand new house na ito! Enjoy! Para sa bagong pamilya guys!” ang caption ng komedyana sa litrato ng bahay. Ayon kay Rufa Mae, may music room din ang nasabing bahay, may five baths, car parking para sa apat na sasakyan, balcony at family area. Kapapanganak pa lang ni Rufa Mae sa panganay nila ng kanyang Fil-Am husband na si Trevor Magallanes. Pero ang tanong ng ilang followers ng aktres, bakit kaya nila ibinebenta ang bagong bahay?

