Korte ibinasura ang reklamo ng laban sa pelikulang ‘Oro’, PAWS dismayado By Jun Nardo Bandera

DISMAYADO ang Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) sa naging resolusyon ni Pasig City Assistant Prosecutor John Y. Ong kaugnay ng reklamo nila sa producers at director ng pelikulang “Oro” dahil sa violation ng Section 9 ng RA 8485. Dinismis ng fiscal ang reklamo ng organisasyon kaugnay ng pagkatay ng totoong aso sa nasabing 2016 MMFF entry. Dahil sa kontrobersiyang nilikha ng eksenang ‘yon, nasuspinde si direk Alvin Yapan at producers nito na makasali sa taunang festival. Sa Facebook account ng PAWS, inilabas nitong, “Sad day for animal welfare.” Naniniwala silang may clear violation ng batas na nagawa ang Team Oro. Disappointed man sila, gagawa pa rin sila ng ibang legal action upang maipagpatuloy ang kanilang laban. Ipagpapatuloy pa rin nila ang pagpapalaganap ng makataong treatment sa mga hayop sa pelikula at sa entertainment industry.

