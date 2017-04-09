Tumbok Karera Tips, April 09, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK)

Race 1 : PATOK – (7) Miko Na Nga; TUMBOK – (6) Premiere Danseur; LONGSHOT – (9) Spring Collection
Race 2 : PATOK – (6) Flintridge; TUMBOK – (8) Tonador Sprinter; LONGSHOT – (3) Modern Girl
Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Creative; TUMBOK – (1) Artikulo Uno/Fire Bull; LONGSHOT – (2) Daang Bakal
Race 4 : PATOK – (6) Letskissnsaygoodbye/She Can Dance; TUMBOK – (5) Alta’s Charm; LONGSHOT – (4) Divine Degrace
Race 5 : PATOK – (9) Pangalusian Island/Mount Pulag; TUMBOK – (8) Metamorphosis; LONGSHOT – (5) April’s Song
Race 6 : PATOK – (2) Yes Kitty; TUMBOK – (5) Mr. Tatler; LONGSHOT – (6) La Mallorca
Race 7 : PATOK – (7) Director’s Diva; TUMBOK – (5) Storm Apo; LONGSHOT – (8) Luyang Cave
Race 8 : PATOK – (6) Royal Jewels/Michika; TUMBOK – (4) Nash; LONGSHOT – (1) Cassie Dear
Race 9 : PATOK – (1) Wind Factor; TUMBOK – (10) Reward For Effort; LONGSHOT – (4) Match Point
Race 10 : PATOK – (6) Up Like Thunder/Reigning Jewel; TUMBOK – (1) Und Kantar; LONGSHOT – (2) Hookbung Dagat
Race 11 : PATOK – (1) Fighter Inthe Wind; TUMBOK – (7) Master Maker/Peace Needed; LONGSHOT -(3) Matang Tubig
Race 12 : PATOK – (3) War Hawk; TUMBOK – (2) Charlord; LONGSHOT – (9) Spratly Island
Race 13 : PATOK – (7) Burbank; TUMBOK – (2) Senyorita Ruth; LONGSHOT – (8) The Human Torch
