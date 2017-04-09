Regine, Donna, Mikee may bonggang reunion Bandera

INTRIGUED ang marami kung magkakaroon daw ba ng reunion movie sina Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Donna Cruz at Mikee Cojuangco na bumida sa movie noong 1996 na “DoReMi.” Marami kasing fans ang na-excite nang makita ang photo nilang magkakasama. Nalaman namin na ito pala ay BTS sa reunion ng tatlo sa kanilang guesting sa GMA comedy show na Full House Tonight. Naku, siguradong another riot episode na naman ito! Ano kayang pasabog ang dala ng tatlong magkakaibigan? Abangan sa FHT!

