Jessica Soho: Parang ang GMA 7 at ako, may forever!

KAPUSO pa rin ang Philippines’ most-awarded broadcast journalist at GMA News pillar na si Jessica Soho. Muli siyang pumirma ng exclusive contract sa GMA Network kamakailan lamang.

Saksi sa nasabing contract signing sina GMA Network Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Atty. Felipe Gozon, President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto Duavit, Jr. at si Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe Yalong.

Ibinahagi ni Jessica ang kanyang kasiyahan sa pag-pirmang muli sa Kapuso Network na naging tahanan niya sa mahigit na tatlong dekada niya sa broadcast industry, “Parang ang GMA at ako, may forever.

Kasi ever since naman, mula magsimula ako hanggang ngayon, ito lang ang tahanan ko,” sey ni Jessica.

Binigyang-diin ni Gozon na si Jessica ay nananatiling isa sa mga pinagkakatiwalaang broadcast journalist sa bansa, “Si Jessica, talagang icon na iyan at institution dito sa atin. Kamukha ng GMA, she is also a most trusted, hindi lamang as host kundi reporter at lahat na.”

Bilang tugon naman sa sinabi ni Jessica tungkol sa relasyon niya at ng GMA Network, ito ang naging pahayag ni Mr. Duavit, “Jessica continues to represent and embody everything that is good and virtuous. Her loyalty is one of these. Nasisiyahan tayo sa patuloy niyang pagtitiwala and very happy because we have somebody who continues to inspire and set an example for all of us with us.”

Masaya rin si Mr. Yalong sa contract renewal ng lady anchor, “We’re very happy because Jessica is one of the pillars of GMA News and Public Affairs. In fact, ‘yung programa niyang Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho continues to be the top rater.”

Bukod sa KMJS sa GMA, siya rin ang anchor ng flagship evening newscast na State of the Nation with Jessica Soho at host ng investigative news magazine program na Brigada na parehong napapanood sa GMA News TV.

Ang kauna-unahang Pilipina na nagwagi ng prestihiyosong George Foster Peabody Award for Investigative Journalism noong 1999, si Jessica ay patuloy na kinikilala ng iba’t ibang award-giving bodies mula sa loob at labas ng bansa. Kamakailan lang, iginawad ng Reader’s Digest Asia sa kanya ang “Most Trusted News Presenter” award. Ito na ang ikapitong pagkakataon na tinanggap niya ang nasabing award.