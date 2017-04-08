Direktor, writer ng AlDub serye binatikos ng bashers, wala raw kuwenta By Alex Brosas Bandera

NASA chopping board na nga raw ang first teleserye nina Maine Mendoza at Alden Richards. Ang chika sa Twitter, nagkakaproblema na raw sa taping dahil masyadong hectic ang schedule ng dalawang bida. Bukod sa teleserye ay mayroon pa silang noontime show. In between that, meron pang mga shows, pictorials, TVC shoots kaya naman hirap na hirap ang dalawa sa taping. Ang paniwala naman ng marami sa Twitter ay ang mababang rating ang dahilan kung bakit nasa chopping board na ang teleserye. Sa last survey na nakita namin ay pumalo na lang sa 10.6 ang rating nito, napakababa considering na nasa primetime ito. “Ratings means money. High ratings means more money,” wailed one fan. “Sa US, pag di maganda reception o mababa rating ng isang show, kahit ilang airings pa lang, ika-cancel na,” reaction ng isang fan. “Oo, yan ginagawa nila. Kasi sayang ang pera. Pag di mataas ratings walang pera,” one guy agreed. “Masyado nasilaw sa pera. Strike ng strike lng. Ginawa nyong tanga at bobo fans. Yung kinuhang direktor at writer ang dapat sisihin bobo. So, FLOP!” ang maanghang na say naman ng isang basher. To be fair to the writer and director, hindi naman sila mga bobo. Kukunin ba siya ng network kung mga bobo sila. Sadya lang sigurong di bagay sa mga bida ang old material.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.