Producer ng Jadine concert sa US niresbakan ng Viva; reklamo laban kina James at Nadine walang basehan

AWARE that she and James Reid were accused of being unprofessional for not coming up to the dinner with their fans, Nadine Lustre tweeted addressed the issue by way of a tweet.

“Sending love to everyone who came to #AlwaysJadineUSTour. So much has happened but it was def a great experience. 1 thing that I learned tho..ALWAYS update everyone with what’s legit and what is not, so JaDines wont be tricked. and before you spread shenanigans about us, PAY UP. You owe a lot of people money,” tweet ni Nadine.

Naglabas naman ng official statement ang Viva Live about the rumoured unprofessionalism nina Nadine and James when they performed in a concert in the US.

Pinalabas kasi ng concert promoter na si Elaine Crisostomo na inisnab nina James at Nadine ang dinner with the fans na may bayad naman pala.

“Viva Live, the artists and their management, thank all who have shown their support for the Jadine US tour. The Viva Live team worked hard with the artists to produce a great show for everyone.

“The negative statements made by San Francisco promoter Elaine Crisostomo of Entablado are not only inaccurate but wrongly directed at the artists and their management.

“Viva Live entered into contract only with Ms. Nancy Yang as promoter for the Jadine US tour. We are not privy or in direct contact with any other party or promoter in relation to the Jadine US tour.

“Thus, any and all activities organized by Entablado outside of the final itinerary program agreed with Ms. Yang, are not authorized by Viva Live.

“The supposed ticketed brunch with fans organized by Ms. Crisostomo is not part of the final approved itinerary.

“Her statements imputing unprofessionalism and rude behavior against the artists and their management for not appearing in this unauthorized activity is clearly unwarranted.

“We reserve the right to resort to any and all remedies available in law and equity.”

‘Yan ang nakasulat sa official statement. This should clear the issue. Wala palang kaalam-alam sina James at Nadine sa paid dinner na ‘yon with the fans.