Matteo sa KathNiel: Grabe, para silang mga magnet!

IBINUKING ni Matteo Guidicelli kung gaano kamahal nina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo ang kung paano sila bilang lovers sa likod ng mga camera.

Kasama si Matteo sa latest movie ng KathNiel na “Can’t Help Falling In Love” under Star Cinema kung saan gaganap siyang fiance ni Kathryn. Aniya, ibang klase ring experience ang makasama sina Kath at DJ sa isang movie, “I know they’ve been a love team for a long, long time but working with them was very, very refreshing. You guys should watch because my role is very different also,” pahayag ni Matteo sa panayam ng ABS-CBN.

Ayon pa sa boyfriend ni Sarah Geronimo, kinikilig din siya sa tambalan ng KathNiel, “Very inspiring kahit young love lang sila you know. Kathryn is a wonderful person. She’s extremely nice. DJ is such a nice person also. I was very shocked, impressed actually on how nice he was.

“I’ve never really worked with him but I said hi, you know acquaintance lang. And you think he’s a really astig guy. He walks up with his head high. He’s a very, very humble person and Kath also. It was a delightful experience working with Kath,” sabi pa ng binata.

Isa si Matteo sa mga saksi kung gaano kalambing sa isa’t isa ang KathNiel, “When I see them, they are so PDA that you would go, ‘Wow, they love each other so much.’ They’re like magnets to each other. It makes your heart pump more blood and make you happy, di ba? For me it was very refreshing and heartwarming to see.”