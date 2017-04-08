Gabbi pinabilib ang mga nakatrabaho sa Australia By Jun Nardo Bandera

PINABILIB ng Kapuso artist na si Gabbi Garcia ang international hair expert na si Ken Arthur na naging bahagi ng TV commercial shoot niya sa Australia para sa international brand ng isang hair product. Kahit ano raw kasi ang ipagawa kay Gabbi, nagawa niya nang walang reklamo. “She was a trooper. We are working in extreme conditions – the sun, the wind, the salt and the dust – and had a very limited amount of time, but with her concentration and help, we pulled it off,” sabi ng hair stylist. Maging ang international crew na kasama ni Gabbi ay napahanga niya. Hindi nila akalain na 18 years old lang ang dalaga, huh! Bukod kasi sa pagiging professional niya eh, agad nila itong nakagaanan ng loob dahil mature na siyang kausap at maraming experience na naibabahagi sa kanila.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.