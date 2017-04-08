Maine pinaligaya ang mga may b-day na senior citizens; nag-share ng blessing By Jun Nardo Bandera

PINALIGAYA ni Maine Mendoza ang ilang grupo ng senior citizens sa Mapulang Lupa, Valenzuela, Metro Manila, na nag-celebrate ng kani-kanilang kaarawan. Ipinagmalaki ng isang fan niya ang grocey package na ibinigay ni Meng. Isa kasi sa nabiyayaan ng regalo ay ang kanyang biyenan na si Felisa Dela. Ipinarating ng Phenomenal Star ang regalo sa pamamagitan ng staff niya. Isa lamang itong patunay na marunog ding mag-share ng blessings ang dalaga bilang pasasalamat sa lahat ng biyayang natatanggap niya. Samantala, may inorganisa ang AlDub Nation na Color Fun Run sa May 7, 2017 sa CCP Complex, Pasay City. Available na ang registration sa fun run event na ito. Pansamantalang papawiin naman nina Alden at Maine ang init ng summer sa bansa. Bukas ay nasa Pasadena, California sila para sa concert nilang “KS sa US (Kalye Serye sa US)”. Sa April 12 naman ay nasa New York City sila. Pero magiging visible pa rin sila sa primetime dahil hanggang Miyerkoles Santo ay mapapanood ang Destined To Be Yours. Sa tanghali naman, may kanya-kanya silang episode sa Eat Bulaga Lenten Drama, ang “Kapatid” na pagbibidahan ni Alden, habang “Prinsesa” naman ang kuwento ni Maine.

