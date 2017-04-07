Nakaugnayan na lokal na terorista ng 2 nahuling ISIS, inaalam na-Aguirre

SINABI ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na inaalam na ng mga otoridad kung sino-sino ang naka-ugnayan ng dalawang nahuling banyaga na pinaniniwalang mga miyembro ng Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) at kung may nakausap ang mga ito na mga teroristang grupo.

“We are going to continue in partnership with our intelligence units to verify if there are other persons involved,” sabi ni Aguirre.

Nahuli ang Kuwaiti national na si Husayn Al-Dhafiri at Syrian national na si Rahaf Zina noong Marso 25 ng mga miyembro ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) sa Bonifacio Global City sa Taguig.

“The government’s law enforcement agencies might want to investigate them so the two might eventually get transferred to either the police or the military,” dagdag ni Aguirre.

Base sa rekord ng Immigration labas-masok si Husayn sa Pilipinas simula pa noong isang taon gamit ang isang tourist visa.

Ayon kay Aguirre, simula Enero 28, 2017, nagsimulang pumunta ang dalawa sa bansa gamit ang working visa na prinoseso ng isang lokal na kompanya na Q8 Solutions.

Nagbiyahe ang dalawa sa Davao ng apat na araw at nanatili sa Cebu ng tatlong araw.

Sinabi ni Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente posibleng nakipag-ugnayan ang dalawa sa mga miyembro ng lokal na teroristang Maute group.

“That is a possibility and that is being investigated by our intelligence service. I think the military is very much aware of this. They are validating this information,” ayon kay Morente.