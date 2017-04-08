Sharon nag-sorry sa fans nila ni Gabby; may hiling sa madlang pipol

NAG-SORRY na si Megastar Sharon Cuneta sa kanyang mga followers sa social media at sa mga loyalista nilang fans ni Gabby Concepcion.

Ito’y may konek pa rin sa balitang hindi na muna matutuloy ang pinakaaabangang reunion movie sana nila ng dating asawang si Gabo.

Sa kanyang Facebook account, humingi ng paumanhin si Mega sa lahat ng mga taong umaasa na muli silang mapapanood ni Gabby sa big screen tulad ng kanilang naipangako noon. Huling nagsama ang dating mag-asawa noong 1992 sa pelikulang “Tayong Dalawa.”

“Thanks for all your prayers and I am sorry it’s not pushing through,” ang mensahe ni Sharon.

Dugtong pa ng award-winning singer-actress, “But please be happy for me — because I am very happy with my new project which Star Cinema is now preparing! God bless us all. Good night and love you guys!”

Nauna rito, naglabasan ang mga balita na kaya raw hindi na matutuloy ang reunion movie nina Gabby at Sharon ay dahil nag-demand diumano ang aktor ng napakalaking talent fee na hindi raw pinagbigyan ng Star Cinema.

Pero sa official statement na inisyu ng kampo ni Gabby, schedule raw ang dahilan kung bakit hindi na matutuloy ang nasabing proyekto, “Gabby Concepcion has always wanted to do a movie with Sharon Cuneta. However due to his tight schedule and current commitments it will not be possible anytime soon. We will study our option in 2018.”

Sa mga nakaraang interview kay Mega, palagi nitong sinasabi na very willing siyang makasama muli ang dating asawa sa pelikula bilang regalo niya sa kanyang mga loyal supporters. Sa katunayan, talagang nagpapayat siya nang bonggang-bongga para sa balik-tambalan nila ni Gabo.