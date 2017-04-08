Kanta ni Claire dela Fuente bagay kina Maine at Alden

TILA hindi naka-score ang GMA sa unexpected ratings standing ng teleserye nina Alden Richards at Maine Mendoza na inilalampaso ng katapat nitong programa sa ABS-CBN.
Asang-asa pa naman kasi ang network na ang tagumpay ng tambalang AlDub sa Eat Bulaga would spill over their current soap, but it’s not what it apparently seems.
Lilihis muna kami ng estilo sa pagsusulat ng tungkol sa AlDub, bigla lang naming naisip ang mga kasamahan sa panulat whose style we will strive to approximate (but no mention to whose writing style this opinion piece is attributed. We’re friends naman kasi with them).
Eh, paano naman kasing magkakaroon ng kilig factor ang AlDub, eh, masyadong pinatagal bago sila pagtambalin sa isang teleserye, ‘no! Kumbaga, hindi na na-sustain ang momentum.
Looking at the ratings of the programs on primetime block, without an iota of doubt, Alden and Maine’s teleserye is wanting of goosebump-causing scenes that will titillate the audience.
No wonder, its rival program, My Dear Heart, is taking the lead without batting an eyelash!
Dagdag pa ng inyong yours truly, angkop ang linya sa pinasikat na awitin ni Claire dela Fuente na
“Sayang” which goes…”Sayang…ngayon lang tayo nagkatagpo.” Devah naman, ang syugal-syugal na ang labtim nila sa Eat Bulaga pero ngayon lang sila binigyan ng sariling teleserye kung kelan hindi na gaanong mainit ang pagtanggap sa kanila ng madlang pipol? Insert smiley.
Talbog…ka-vogue…char!
