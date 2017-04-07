PNP:MM ligtas pa rin sa kabila ng pagkakahuli sa 2 miyembro ng ISIS 

TINIYAK ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na nananatiling ligtas sa Metro Manila sa kabila ng pagkakaaresto sa dalawang banyaga na umano’y miyembro ng Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) malapit sa isang shopping mall sa Taguig noong Marso.
“The public has nothing to worry about. Maganda ‘yung ating preparation at patuloy ‘yung intel operatives that are out gathering information on these matters,” sabi ni PNP spokesperson Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos.
Nauna nang iprinisinta ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang Kuwaiti na si Husayn Al-Dhafiri at Syrian na si Rahaf Zina, matapos maaresto noong Marso 25.
“The PNP has deployed over 75,000 policemen for the Holy Week and the rest of the summer season and so far, we have not monitored any threats,” dagdag ni Carlos.
Sinabi ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre na may koneksyon si Al-Dhafiri sa terorismo at banta sa seguridad ng Pilipinas.
Samantala, dating misis naman si Zina ng “No. 2 man” ng ISIS.
“Right now, I have no clearance to discuss what the intelligence community has. But once cleared, we will provide information to the public,” dagdag ni Carlos.
Tiniyak naman ni Carlos na nananatiling naka full alert ang PNP.
