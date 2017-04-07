Elenita Binay hiniling na ipagpaliban ang pagdinig sa graft, malversation INQUIRER.net

HINILING ni dating Makati mayor Dr. Elenita Binay sa Sandiganbayan Third Division na ipagpaliban ang nakatakdang pagdinig sa kasong graft at malversation. Sa kanyang petisyon, nais ni Dr. Binay na hintayin munang maglabas ang Korte Suprema ng desisyon kaugnay ng kanyang isinampang petition for certiorari na kung saan kinukuwestiyon niya ang resolusyon ng anti-graft court matapos ibasura ang kanyang mosyon na ma-raffle muli ang kanyang mga kaso. Ibisura ang kanyang mosyon na mag-inhibit sa paghawak ng kaso si Presiding Justice Amparo Cabotaje Tang.

Nahaharap ang misis ni dating vice president Jejomar Binay sa mga kasong malversation at graft kaugnay ng umano’y maanomalyang pagbili ng mga hospital bed at sterilizer. Nakatakda ang pagpipresenta ng ebidensiya ng prosekusyon sa Abril 19, 20 at Mayo 16, 17.

