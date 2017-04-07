Van vs. motor: 2 patay

Dalawang lalaki ang nasawi nang salpukin ng van ang sinakyan nilang motorsiklo sa General Trias City, Cavite, Huwebes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Dead on arrival sa ospital ang driver ng motor na si Dennis Bilugan habang binawian ng buhay sa pagamutan ang angkas niyang si Joebert Lapating, ayon sa ulat ng Cavite provincial police. Nasalpok ng van na minaneho ni Arman Manito ang motor nina Bilugan sa bahagi ng Governor’s Drive na sakop ng Sitio Tinungan, Brgy. Manggahan, dakong alas-10:45. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na bago ang insidente’y nahagip ng motor ang dalawang pedestrian at nawalan na ng kontrol sa manibela ang driver. Dahil doo’y lumipat sa kabilang lane ang motor kung saan ito nasalpok ng kasalubong na van, ayon sa ulat. May isa pang sasakyan sa unahan ng van, pero nagawa nitong iwasan ang motor, ayon sa pulisya. Nasa kostudiya na ng lokal na pulisya ang driver ng van para sa karagdagang imbestigasyon at posibleng pagsasampa ng kaso.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.