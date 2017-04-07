Kris ibinandera ang good news matapos mag-audition para sa bonggang project

IBINALITA ni Kris Aquino sa kanyang social media followers ang good news na natanggap niya kamakailan na may kinalaman sa kanyang showbiz career.

Ayon sa TV host, isa itong patunay na kung may mga pintong nagsara ay may mga bintana namang nagbukas para maipagpatuloy niya ang mga bagay na gustung-gusto niyang gawin.

Sey pa ng Queen of all Media, nais niya lang i-share sa kanyang mga followers ang nararamdaman niyang kaligayahan ngayon at para ma-inspire rin ang mga taong dumadaan din nga-yon sa challenges ng buhay.

Sa kanyang Instagram account nag-post si Kris ng mahabang mensahe para sa kanyang mga loyal suppor-ters. Aniya, “I agreed to a Non Disclosure Agreement so I need to stay absolutely.

“BUT, there were so many doors that closed, and a lot of things really didn’t go my way in my career. Tonight I received unbelie-vably inspiring, encoura-ging, faith affirming GOOD NEWS.

“And I know it happened because those closest to me supported me, helped me, guided me, and prayed with & for me…Sharing this with all of you just in case you have also encountered disappointment & rejection recently.

“PLEASE believe me- HANG ON TO YOUR FAITH & have 100% trust in God’s timing & His love. Thank You to our Creator for His favor & blessing. Good night from a very grateful girl,” sabi pa ni Kris.

Bago ito, nag-post si Kris sa IG tungkol sa ginawa niyang audition para sa isang international project, “I was so nervous waiting for the confirmation for the international project I auditioned for but I’m not allowed to talk about- so medj naging quiet on this feed & nakalimutan to promote #TripNiKris airing finally on Palm Sunday, April 9 at 10:30 PM after Kapuso Jessica Soho on @gmanetwork.

“Please watch? We chose the perfect teaser video for me to post because I said there ‘God rewards your faith.'”